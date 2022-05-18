Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society awards ceremony [Image 1 of 8]

    Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society awards ceremony

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    220518-N-KN989-1001 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (May 18, 2022) Service members attend the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) award ceremony at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Chapel, May 18, 2022. The NMCRS provides financial relief to active duty and retired Marines and Sailors as well as their eligible surviving family members through interest-free loans and grants. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 13:43
    Photo ID: 7224916
    VIRIN: 220518-N-KN989-1001
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society awards ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Navy Marine Corps Relief Society
    NMCRS
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo

