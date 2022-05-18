Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society awards ceremony [Image 6 of 8]

    Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society awards ceremony

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    220518-N-KN989-1005 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (May 18, 2022) Capt. Darren Guenther, chief of staff, Commander Navy Region Hawaii (left), Capt. Vince Tionquiao, commanding officer, Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station (NCTAMS) Pacific (right) and Lt. Elizabeth Fraley, a Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) region coordinator (center) listen to her achievements being read as she receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during the NMCRS award ceremony at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Chapel, May 18, 2022. The NMCRS provides financial relief to active duty and retired Marines and Sailors as well as their eligible surviving family members through interest-free loans and grants. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 13:43
    Photo ID: 7224921
    VIRIN: 220518-N-KN989-1005
    Resolution: 5443x3887
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society awards ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society awards ceremony
    Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society awards ceremony
    Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society awards ceremony
    Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society awards ceremony
    Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society awards ceremony
    Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society awards ceremony
    Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society awards ceremony
    Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society awards ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    CNRH
    JBPHH
    NMCRS
    Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT