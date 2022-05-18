220518-N-KN989-1005 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (May 18, 2022) Capt. Darren Guenther, chief of staff, Commander Navy Region Hawaii (left), Capt. Vince Tionquiao, commanding officer, Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station (NCTAMS) Pacific (right) and Lt. Elizabeth Fraley, a Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) region coordinator (center) listen to her achievements being read as she receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during the NMCRS award ceremony at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Chapel, May 18, 2022. The NMCRS provides financial relief to active duty and retired Marines and Sailors as well as their eligible surviving family members through interest-free loans and grants. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 13:43 Photo ID: 7224921 VIRIN: 220518-N-KN989-1005 Resolution: 5443x3887 Size: 1.74 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society awards ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.