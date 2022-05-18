220518-N-KN989-1006 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (May 18, 2022) Lt. j.g. Cord-John Roehrbein, a Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) region coordinator, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during the NMCRS award ceremony at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Chapel, May 18, 2022. The NMCRS provides financial relief to active duty and retired Marines and Sailors as well as their eligible surviving family members through interest-free loans and grants. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 13:43
|Photo ID:
|7224920
|VIRIN:
|220518-N-KN989-1006
|Resolution:
|3917x5485
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society awards ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
