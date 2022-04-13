Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. military Natural Resources Management program protects species in South Korea [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. military Natural Resources Management program protects species in South Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Sameria Zavala 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Daniel Novotny stands near detention ponds on USAG Humphreys near the Anseong river in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, April 13. The detention ponds have become popular areas for various species feeding or resting around USAG Humphreys. (Courtesy photo)

    Far East District
    Daniel Novotny

