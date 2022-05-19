U.S. military Natural Resources Management program protects species in South Korea

Scientific Name: Lutra lutra

Life Span: 10-20 years

Diet: Fish, shellfish, mammals, frogs, water birds, and insects

Size: 2-4 feet

Information: A top predator in the local food chain, they inhabit streams, rivers, and reservoirs across Korea. Near USAG Humphreys, otters mostly live in Anseong River. Listed as endangered and a natural monument in South Korea.

(Courtesy photo)

