U.S. military Natural Resources Management program protects species in South Korea

Scientific Name: Lutra lutra
Life Span: 10-20 years
Diet: Fish, shellfish, mammals, frogs, water birds, and insects
Size: 2-4 feet
Information: A top predator in the local food chain, they inhabit streams, rivers, and reservoirs across Korea. Near USAG Humphreys, otters mostly live in Anseong River. Listed as endangered and a natural monument in South Korea.
