Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. military Natural Resources Management program protects species in South Korea [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. military Natural Resources Management program protects species in South Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.19.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Scientific Name: Lutra lutra
    Life Span: 10-20 years
    Diet: Fish, shellfish, mammals, frogs, water birds, and insects
    Size: 2-4 feet
    Information: A top predator in the local food chain, they inhabit streams, rivers, and reservoirs across Korea. Near USAG Humphreys, otters mostly live in Anseong River. Listed as endangered and a natural monument in South Korea.
    (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 21:24
    Photo ID: 7223737
    VIRIN: 220520-O-QN611-420
    Resolution: 1280x853
    Size: 192.93 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. military Natural Resources Management program protects species in South Korea [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. military Natural Resources Management program protects species in South Korea
    U.S. military Natural Resources Management program protects species in South Korea
    U.S. military Natural Resources Management program protects species in South Korea
    U.S. military Natural Resources Management program protects species in South Korea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. military Natural Resources Management program protects species in South Korea

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Far East District
    Eurasian River Otter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT