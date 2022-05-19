U.S. military Natural Resources Management program protects species in South Korea

Scientific Name: Hyla suweonensis

Life Span: 7-10 years

Diet: Insects

Size: 1-2 inches

Information: Suwon treefrogs inhabit forested areas and rice paddies primarily in Suwon and USAG Humphreys area. You can hear their chirping from May to July in the rice paddies. They look very similar to the Japanese treefrog. The Suwon treefrog is listed as endangered in South Korea.

(Courtesy iNaturalist photo by Kim dae ho)

