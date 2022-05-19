Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. military Natural Resources Management program protects species in South Korea [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. military Natural Resources Management program protects species in South Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.19.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Scientific Name: Hyla suweonensis
    Life Span: 7-10 years
    Diet: Insects
    Size: 1-2 inches
    Information: Suwon treefrogs inhabit forested areas and rice paddies primarily in Suwon and USAG Humphreys area. You can hear their chirping from May to July in the rice paddies. They look very similar to the Japanese treefrog. The Suwon treefrog is listed as endangered in South Korea.
    (Courtesy iNaturalist photo by Kim dae ho)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 21:24
    Photo ID: 7223739
    VIRIN: 220520-O-QN611-290
    Resolution: 499x378
    Size: 76.16 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

