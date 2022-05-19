Scientific Name: Hyla suweonensis
Life Span: 7-10 years
Diet: Insects
Size: 1-2 inches
Information: Suwon treefrogs inhabit forested areas and rice paddies primarily in Suwon and USAG Humphreys area. You can hear their chirping from May to July in the rice paddies. They look very similar to the Japanese treefrog. The Suwon treefrog is listed as endangered in South Korea.
(Courtesy iNaturalist photo by Kim dae ho)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 21:24
|Photo ID:
|7223739
|VIRIN:
|220520-O-QN611-290
|Resolution:
|499x378
|Size:
|76.16 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. military Natural Resources Management program protects species in South Korea [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. military Natural Resources Management program protects species in South Korea
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT