    U.S. military Natural Resources Management program protects species in South Korea

    U.S. military Natural Resources Management program protects species in South Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.19.2022

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Scientific Name: Bubo bubo
    Life Span: 20 years
    Diet: Small mammals, amphibians, insects, and birds
    Size: 3 feet
    Wingspan: 4 feet
    Information: A top predator in the local food chain, they inhabit forested areas across South Korea. Owls can be seen on USAG Humphreys resting in trees. Mostly nocturnal, owls spend their active time hunting at night. The Eurasian eagle owl is one of the world’s largest owl species. It is listed as endangered and as a natural monument in South Korea. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 21:24
    U.S. military Natural Resources Management program protects species in South Korea
    U.S. military Natural Resources Management program protects species in South Korea
    U.S. military Natural Resources Management program protects species in South Korea
    U.S. military Natural Resources Management program protects species in South Korea

    U.S. military Natural Resources Management program protects species in South Korea

    Far East District
    Eurasian eagle owl

