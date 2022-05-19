Scientific Name: Bubo bubo
Life Span: 20 years
Diet: Small mammals, amphibians, insects, and birds
Size: 3 feet
Wingspan: 4 feet
Information: A top predator in the local food chain, they inhabit forested areas across South Korea. Owls can be seen on USAG Humphreys resting in trees. Mostly nocturnal, owls spend their active time hunting at night. The Eurasian eagle owl is one of the world’s largest owl species. It is listed as endangered and as a natural monument in South Korea. (Courtesy photo)
U.S. military Natural Resources Management program protects species in South Korea
