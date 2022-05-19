U.S. military Natural Resources Management program protects species in South Korea

Scientific Name: Bubo bubo

Life Span: 20 years

Diet: Small mammals, amphibians, insects, and birds

Size: 3 feet

Wingspan: 4 feet

Information: A top predator in the local food chain, they inhabit forested areas across South Korea. Owls can be seen on USAG Humphreys resting in trees. Mostly nocturnal, owls spend their active time hunting at night. The Eurasian eagle owl is one of the world’s largest owl species. It is listed as endangered and as a natural monument in South Korea. (Courtesy photo)

