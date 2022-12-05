156th Wing additional duty first sergeants symposium

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nathaniel Perry Jr., the Air Force First Sergeant special duty manager at Headquarters, U.S. Air Force, speaks with Airmen at the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, during an additional duty first sergeants symposium held at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, May 12, 2022. Chief Perry and instructors from the first sergeants academy provided training to PRANG Airmen during the symposium to enhance the program and invest in the future of the enlisted force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa)

