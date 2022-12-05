Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    156th Wing additional duty first sergeants symposium [Image 1 of 7]

    156th Wing additional duty first sergeants symposium

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 156th Wing and over ten guest units, attend an additional duty first sergeants symposium at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, May 12, 2022. The goal of the symposium was to enhance the first sergeants program and invest in the future of the enlisted force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 156th Wing additional duty first sergeants symposium [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Diamond
    1st Sgt
    PRANG
    Airman

