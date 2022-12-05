U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Stephanie Lewis, an instructor with the First Sergeant Academy at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, speaks with Airmen at the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, during an additional duty first sergeants symposium held at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, May 12, 2022. The goal of the symposium was to enhance the first sergeants program and invest in the future of the enlisted force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 14:46
|Photo ID:
|7222523
|VIRIN:
|220512-Z-MF014-1007
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|14.46 MB
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR, PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 156th Wing additional duty first sergeants symposium [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
