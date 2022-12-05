U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 156th Wing and over ten guest units, attend an additional duty first sergeants symposium at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, May 12, 2022. The goal of the symposium was to enhance the first sergeants program and invest in the future of the enlisted force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.19.2022 14:45 Photo ID: 7222518 VIRIN: 220512-Z-MF014-1002 Resolution: 7200x4800 Size: 17.85 MB Location: CAROLINA, PR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 156th Wing additional duty first sergeants symposium [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.