    LOADEX from Sea to Shore [Image 6 of 10]

    LOADEX from Sea to Shore

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 24, 2d Marine Logistics Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. Navy sailors with U.S. 2nd Fleet, Fleet Forces Command discuss Landing Craft Air Cushion sea to shore procedures at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, May 18, 2022. LOADEX trains Marines and Sailors to generate combined expeditionary lethality through maritime logistical maneuvers involving amphibious watercraft. The overarching strategy of LOADEX is to reinforce naval integration between the Marine Corps and Navy, creating a rapidly deployable maritime defense in support of forward-deployed forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 14:41
    Photo ID: 7222435
    VIRIN: 220518-M-AR474-1135
    Resolution: 5485x3657
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, LOADEX from Sea to Shore [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Angel Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LCAC
    IIMEF
    MARFORCOM
    2dMLG
    FMFLANT
    MARFOR NORTHCOM

