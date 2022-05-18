U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Second Class Matthew Giannascoui, a corpsman with Beachmaster Unit 2, U.S. 2nd Fleet, Fleet Forces Command uses radio communication to contact approaching Landing Craft Air Cushion 88 at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, May 18, 2022. LOADEX trains Marines and Sailors to generate combined expeditionary lethality through maritime logistical maneuvers involving amphibious watercraft. The overarching strategy of LOADEX is to reinforce naval integration between the Marine Corps and Navy, creating a rapidly deployable maritime defense in support of forward-deployed forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2022 Date Posted: 05.19.2022 14:41 Photo ID: 7222442 VIRIN: 220518-M-AR474-1168 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 2.74 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LOADEX from Sea to Shore [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Angel Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.