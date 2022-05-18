LOADEX from Sea to Shore

U.S. Navy Seaman Johnaton Little, a ramp marshall with Beachmaster Unit 2, U.S. 2nd Fleet, Fleet Forces Command secures a Tractor, Rubber-Tired, Articulated Steering, Multi-purpose vehicle into Landing Craft Air Cushion 68 at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, May 18, 2022. LOADEX trains Marines and Sailors to generate combined expeditionary lethality through maritime logistical maneuvers involving amphibious watercraft. The overarching strategy of LOADEX is to reinforce naval integration between the Marine Corps and Navy, creating a rapidly deployable maritime defense in support of forward-deployed forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado)

Date Taken: 05.18.2022