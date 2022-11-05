Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Holloman Celebrates Police Week [Image 5 of 5]

    Team Holloman Celebrates Police Week

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 49th Security Forces Squadron carry a simulated casualty during a Defender Challenge at the Security Forces Training Complex May 11, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The competition is designed to incorporate scenarios that defenders may have to tackle while on duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 11:23
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
