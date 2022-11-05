Team Holloman Celebrates Police Week

Members of the 49th Security Forces Squadron carry a simulated casualty during a Defender Challenge at the Security Forces Training Complex May 11, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The competition is designed to incorporate scenarios that defenders may have to tackle while on duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)

