Airman 1st Class Kameron Dagahpat, 49th Security Forces Squadron member, runs with two ammo canisters during the Defender Challenge at the Security Forces Training Complex May 11, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The challenge provided Defenders and other members of Team Holloman with a friendly competition to not only test security procedure knowledge but also further understand the complexities and variety of responsibilities held by security forces Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.19.2022 11:23 Photo ID: 7220207 VIRIN: 220511-F-IP012-1058 Resolution: 6100x4067 Size: 4.7 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Holloman Celebrates Police Week [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.