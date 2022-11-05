Staff Sgt. James Rowan, 49th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, participates in the Defender Challenge at the Security Forces Training Complex May 11, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The event saw four-person teams navigate through a series of obstacles and challenges ranging from weapon disassembly/reassembly to sweeping and clearing rooms of simulated enemy threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.19.2022 11:23 Photo ID: 7220210 VIRIN: 220511-F-IP012-1210 Resolution: 6110x4073 Size: 2.94 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Holloman Celebrates Police Week [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.