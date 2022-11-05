Team Holloman Celebrates Police Week

Staff Sgt. James Rowan, 49th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, assembles a rifle during the Defender Challenge at the Security Forces Training Complex May 11, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The event saw four-person teams navigate through a series of obstacles and challenges ranging from weapon disassembly/reassembly to sweeping and clearing rooms of simulated enemy threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)

