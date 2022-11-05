Staff Sgt. James Rowan, 49th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, assembles a rifle during the Defender Challenge at the Security Forces Training Complex May 11, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The event saw four-person teams navigate through a series of obstacles and challenges ranging from weapon disassembly/reassembly to sweeping and clearing rooms of simulated enemy threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 11:23
|Photo ID:
|7220208
|VIRIN:
|220511-F-IP012-1144
|Resolution:
|5707x3805
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Holloman Celebrates Police Week [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
