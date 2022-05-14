Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 47 of 50]

    USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) Conducts Flight Operations

    CENTRAL MEDITERRANEAN SEA, MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart II 

    USS Jason Dunham (DDG109)

    220514-N-UP745-2056 CENTRAL MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 14, 2022) Sailors, aboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), remove chocks and chains from an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Vipers” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 48, during flight operations, in the Central Mediterranean Sea, May 14, 2022. Jason Dunham is a part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart II)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 08:22
    Photo ID: 7218552
    VIRIN: 220514-N-UP745-2056
    Resolution: 4398x2927
    Size: 996 KB
    Location: CENTRAL MEDITERRANEAN SEA, MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 50 of 50], by PO3 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flight Operations
    USN
    USS Jason Dunham
    CSG8
    Central Mediterranean Sea

