USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) Conducts General Quarters Drill

220513-N-UP745-4362 CENTRAL MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 13, 2022) Sailors, aboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), fight a simulated fire, during a general-quarters drill, in the Central Mediterranean Sea, May 13, 2022. Jason Dunham is a part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart II)

