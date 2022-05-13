USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) Conducts General Quarters Drill

220513-N-UP745-4639 CENTRAL MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 13, 2022) Senior Chief Gas Turbine Systems Technician Jason Wilson, from Leredo, Texas, and Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Leandria Ray, from Jacksonville, Fla., assume thrust control from the bridge, aboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), during a general-quarters drill, in the Central Mediterranean Sea, May 13, 2022. Jason Dunham is a part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart II)

