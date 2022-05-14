220514-N-UP745-2031 CENTRAL MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 14, 2022) Sailors, aboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), conduct flight operations with an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Vipers” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 48, in the Central Mediterranean Sea, May 14, 2022. Jason Dunham is a part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart II)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2022 Date Posted: 05.19.2022 08:22 Photo ID: 7218550 VIRIN: 220514-N-UP745-2031 Resolution: 4246x2826 Size: 603.42 KB Location: CENTRAL MEDITERRANEAN SEA, MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 50 of 50], by PO3 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.