USS Annapolis Underway

PACIFIC OCEAN – Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Lieutenant Commander Syusaku Imae, assigned to Fleet Submarine Force, left, and U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. David Erwert, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760), right, interact in the control room aboard Annapolis, May 13. Annapolis is conducting maritime operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to maintain a safe and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darek Leary)

