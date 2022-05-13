Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Annapolis Underway [Image 5 of 7]

    USS Annapolis Underway

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.13.2022

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    PACIFIC OCEAN – Lt. James Yang, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760), speaks with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force sailors aboard Annapolis, May 13. Annapolis is conducting maritime operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to maintain a safe and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darek Leary)

    Pacific Ocean
    Submariner
    Annapolis
    Navy
    Submarine

