USS Annapolis Underway

PACIFIC OCEAN -- Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Lieutenant Commander Kotaro Nakayamo, assigned to Sea Systems Center, peers down the forward escape truck of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760) prior to embarking Annapolis, May 13. Annapolis is conducting maritime operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to maintain a safe and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darek Leary)

