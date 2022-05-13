USS Annapolis Underway

PACIFIC OCEAN – Fire Control Technician 1st Class Jose Calles, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760), receives a line aboard Annapolis from a Japanese tug boat mooring alongside Annapolis, May 7. Annapolis is conducting maritime operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to maintain a safe and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Darek Leary)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 03:22
|Photo ID:
|7218296
|VIRIN:
|220513-N-MH959-1110
|Resolution:
|5948x3965
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
