Floating mine response training during Noble Vanguard

Sea of Japan (May 18, 2022)— Sailors attached to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 conduct floating mine response training from an 8m rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RIB) attached to Expeditionary Mine Countermeasures (ExMCM) 11-2 during Exercise Noble Vanguard. Noble Vanguard serves as an enabler to reinforce tactics and techniques of different mission sets that contribute to regional stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II/RELEASED)

