Airborne mine countermeasures and floating mine response training during Noble Vanguard

Sea of Japan (May 18, 2022)— A MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, Detachment 6 conduct airborne mine countermeasures during Exercise Noble Vanguard. Noble Vanguard serves as an enabler to reinforce tactics and techniques of different mission sets that contribute to regional stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II/RELEASED)

