Airborne mine countermeasures and floating mine response during Noble Vanguard

Sea of Japan (May 18, 2022)— Sailors attached to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 conduct floating mine response training from a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, Detachment 6 during Exercise Noble Vanguard. Noble Vanguard serves as an enabler to reinforce tactics and techniques of different mission sets that contribute to regional stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II/RELEASED)

