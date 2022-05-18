Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne mine countermeasures and floating mine response training during Noble Vanguard [Image 3 of 6]

    Airborne mine countermeasures and floating mine response training during Noble Vanguard

    SEA OF JAPAN

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Pickett 

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    Sea of Japan (May 18, 2022)— Sailors attached to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 conduct floating mine response training from an 8m rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RIB) from Expeditionary Mine Countermeasures (ExMCM) 11-2 during Exercise Noble Vanguard. Noble Vanguard serves as an enabler to reinforce tactics and techniques of different mission sets that contribute to regional stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Pickett II/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 02:23
    Photo ID: 7218203
    VIRIN: 220518-N-SF230-1601
    Resolution: 3272x2178
    Size: 833.96 KB
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airborne mine countermeasures and floating mine response training during Noble Vanguard [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Gregory Pickett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Mine Countermeasures Squadron 7
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    Commander
    U.S. Navy
    Destroyer Squadron 7
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    U.S. Surface Forces Pacific

