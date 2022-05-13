U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Ansbach and Stadt (town) Ansbach hosted Speaker Series discussion forums to the topics “Trans-Atlantic Partnership, a new era in Europe — challenges to secure NATO’s Eastern flank and the way forward for Trans-Atlantic partnership”.
U.S. and German militaries and officials spoke about newest developments in the Ukrainian crisis and the future of NATO and U.S. — German cooperation.
Pictured event was held in Karlshalle in Ansbach. The speakers were USAG Ansbach commander Col. Karen E. Hobart, V Corps Deputy Commanding General for Support (DCG-S) Maj. Gen. Robert D. Burke and Dr. Johannes Urban with the Bavarian State Chancellery. Maj. Gen. Burke speaks to the audience.
Ansbach, Germany, May 13, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 02:19
|Photo ID:
|7218200
|VIRIN:
|220513-A-EX530-0068
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|37.04 MB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Trans-Atlantic Partnership Speaker Series [Image 11 of 11], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS
