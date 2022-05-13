Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trans-Atlantic Partnership Speaker Series [Image 11 of 11]

    Trans-Atlantic Partnership Speaker Series

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Ansbach and Stadt (town) Ansbach hosted Speaker Series discussion forums to the topics “Trans-Atlantic Partnership, a new era in Europe — challenges to secure NATO’s Eastern flank and the way forward for Trans-Atlantic partnership”.
    U.S. and German militaries and officials spoke about newest developments in the Ukrainian crisis and the future of NATO and U.S. — German cooperation.
    Pictured event was held in Karlshalle in Ansbach. The speakers were USAG Ansbach commander Col. Karen E. Hobart, V Corps Deputy Commanding General for Support (DCG-S) Maj. Gen. Robert D. Burke and Dr. Johannes Urban with the Bavarian State Chancellery.
    Ansbach, Germany, May 13, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trans-Atlantic Partnership Speaker Series [Image 11 of 11], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    StrongerTogether
    7 ATC
    7 ArmyTrainingCommand

