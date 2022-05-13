U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Ansbach and Stadt (town) Ansbach hosted Speaker Series discussion forums to the topics “Trans-Atlantic Partnership, a new era in Europe — challenges to secure NATO’s Eastern flank and the way forward for Trans-Atlantic partnership”.

U.S. and German militaries and officials spoke about newest developments in the Ukrainian crisis and the future of NATO and U.S. — German cooperation.

Pictured event was held in Karlshalle in Ansbach. The speakers were USAG Ansbach commander Col. Karen E. Hobart, V Corps Deputy Commanding General for Support (DCG-S) Maj. Gen. Robert D. Burke and Dr. Johannes Urban with the Bavarian State Chancellery.

Ansbach, Germany, May 13, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.19.2022 02:19 Photo ID: 7218194 VIRIN: 220513-A-EX530-0002 Resolution: 8096x5397 Size: 28.19 MB Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Trans-Atlantic Partnership Speaker Series [Image 11 of 11], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.