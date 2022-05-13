U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Ansbach and Stadt (town) Ansbach hosted Speaker Series discussion forums to the topics “Trans-Atlantic Partnership, a new era in Europe — challenges to secure NATO’s Eastern flank and the way forward for Trans-Atlantic partnership”.

U.S. and German militaries and officials spoke about newest developments in the Ukrainian crisis and the future of NATO and U.S. — German cooperation.

Pictured event was held in Karlshalle in Ansbach. The speakers were USAG Ansbach commander Col. Karen E. Hobart, V Corps Deputy Commanding General for Support (DCG-S) Maj. Gen. Robert D. Burke and Dr. Johannes Urban with the Bavarian State Chancellery. Col. Hobart speaks to the audience.

Ansbach, Germany, May 13, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.19.2022 02:19 Photo ID: 7218199 VIRIN: 220513-A-EX530-0058 Resolution: 8116x5411 Size: 30.34 MB Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Trans-Atlantic Partnership Speaker Series [Image 11 of 11], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.