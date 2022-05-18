Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Key West Housing [Image 4 of 5]

    NAS Key West Housing

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Danette Baso Silvers 

    Naval Air Station Key West

    220518-N-KM072-0004 - NAS KEY WEST, Florida - (May 18, 2022) - Single service members are able to rent Public Private Venture housing units at NAS Key West. Usually limited for use by families, the housing units are available for unaccompanied housing Sailors who need the temporary facilities while the barracks on the installation are renovated. (US Navy photo courtesy of NAS Key West Housing Office/Released)

