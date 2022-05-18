Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Key West Housing [Image 1 of 5]

    NAS Key West Housing

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Danette Baso Silvers 

    Naval Air Station Key West

    220518-N-KM072-0001 - NAS KEY WEST, Florida - (May 18, 2022) - Single service members are able to rent one of the new MWR vacation trailers at NAS Key West. The trailers were originally purchased by MWR for retirees or service members visiting the Key West area, but are now being utilized for unaccompanied housing Sailors who need the temporary facilities while the barracks on the installation are renovated. (US Navy photo by Danette Baso-Silvers)

    This work, NAS Key West Housing [Image 5 of 5], by Danette Baso Silvers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAS Key West

