NAS Key West Housing

220518-N-KM072-0003 - NAS KEY WEST, Florida - (May 18, 2022) - Single service members are able to rent one of the new MWR vacation trailers at NAS Key West. The trailers were originally purchased by MWR for retirees or service members visiting the Key West area, but are now being utilized for unaccompanied housing Sailors who need the temporary facilities while the barracks on the installation are renovated. (US Navy photo by Danette Baso-Silvers/Released)

