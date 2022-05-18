220518-N-KM072-0005 - NAS KEY WEST, Florida - (May 18, 2022) - Single service members are able to rent Public Private Venture housing units at NAS Key West. Usually limited for use by families, the housing units are available for unaccompanied housing Sailors who need the temporary facilities while the barracks on the installation are renovated. (US Navy photo courtesy of NAS Key West Housing Office/Released)

