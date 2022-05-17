NAS Sigonella Hold Master Chief and Senior Chief Pinning Ceremony

220517-N-OX321-1158 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 17, 2022) – Senior Chief Logistics Specialist Justin Jenkins, has his cover placed on by Master Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Richard Johnson, III, during a master chief and senior chief petty officer pinning ceremony on Naval Air Station Sigonella, May 17, 2022. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

