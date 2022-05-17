NAS Sigonella Hold Master Chief and Senior Chief Pinning Ceremony

220517-N-OX321-1099 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 17, 2022) – Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Laymoun Ferguson has his cover placed on by Naval Air Station Sigonella Command Master Chief Anna Wood, left, and his wife, Chief Personnel Specialist Naomie Ferguson, during a master chief and senior chief petty officer pinning ceremony on Naval Air Station Sigonella, May 17, 2022. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

Date Taken: 05.17.2022
Location: SIGONELLA, IT