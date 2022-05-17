Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Sigonella Hold Master Chief and Senior Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    NAS Sigonella Hold Master Chief and Senior Chief Pinning Ceremony

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kegan Kay 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    220517-N-OX321-1140 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 17, 2022) – Senior Chief Logistics Specialist Justin Jenkins, is pinned to his current rank by Senior Chief Logistics Specialist Vincent Aldrich, during a master chief and senior chief petty officer pinning ceremony on Naval Air Station Sigonella, May 17, 2022. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 07:30
    Photo ID: 7202897
    VIRIN: 220517-N-OX321-1140
    Resolution: 5633x4024
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Sigonella Hold Master Chief and Senior Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Kegan Kay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chief Petty Officer
    Pinning Ceremony
    NAS Sigonella
    Master Chief
    US Navy
    Senior Chief

