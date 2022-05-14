KC-10 Extender aircraft arrive at Spangdahlem AB from JBMDL

Airmen from the 726th Air Mobility Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, prepare to offload passengers from A KC-10 Extender aircraft that arrived from the 305th Air Mobility Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, May 14, 2022. The 305th AMW generates, mobilizes and deploys C-17 Globemaster III and KC-10 Extender aircraft and are currently supporting operations within the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

