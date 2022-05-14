Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-10 Extender aircraft arrive at Spangdahlem AB from JBMDL [Image 5 of 5]

    KC-10 Extender aircraft arrive at Spangdahlem AB from JBMDL

    SPANGDAHLEM, RP, GERMANY

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 726th Air Mobility Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, prepare to offload passengers from A KC-10 Extender aircraft that arrived from the 305th Air Mobility Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, May 14, 2022. The 305th AMW generates, mobilizes and deploys C-17 Globemaster III and KC-10 Extender aircraft and are currently supporting operations within the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-10 Extender aircraft arrive at Spangdahlem AB from JBMDL [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    USAF
    305th AMW
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    europeansupport2022

