    KC-10 Extender aircraft arrive at Spangdahlem AB from JBMDL [Image 3 of 5]

    KC-10 Extender aircraft arrive at Spangdahlem AB from JBMDL

    SPANGDAHLEM, RP, GERMANY

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-10 Extender aircraft assigned to the 305th Air Mobility Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, arrives at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 14, 2022. Movements such as these are designed to respond to the current security environment and reinforce the deterrent and defensive posture on NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-10 Extender aircraft arrive at Spangdahlem AB from JBMDL [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    USAF
    305th AMW
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    europeansupport2022

