KC-10 Extender aircraft arrive at Spangdahlem AB from JBMDL

A KC-10 Extender aircraft assigned to the 305th Air Mobility Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, arrives at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 14, 2022. Movements such as these are designed to respond to the current security environment and reinforce the deterrent and defensive posture on NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

