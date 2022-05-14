An Airman from the 726th Air Mobility Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, observes a KC-10 Extender aircraft assigned to the 305th Air Mobility Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, after it arrived at Spangdahlem AB, May 14, 2022. Movements such as these are designed to respond to the current security environment and reinforce the deterrent and defensive posture on NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2022 Date Posted: 05.18.2022 04:47 Photo ID: 7202736 VIRIN: 220514-F-FW957-1096 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 25.48 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-10 Extender aircraft arrive at Spangdahlem AB from JBMDL [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.