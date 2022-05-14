A KC-10 Extender aircraft assigned to the 305th Air Mobility Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, arrives at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 14, 2022. The 305th AMW generates, mobilizes and deploys C-17 Globemaster III and KC-10 Extender aircraft and are currently supporting operations within the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 04:47
|Photo ID:
|7202733
|VIRIN:
|220514-F-FW957-1029
|Resolution:
|5767x3844
|Size:
|12.58 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
This work, KC-10 Extender aircraft arrive at Spangdahlem AB from JBMDL [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT