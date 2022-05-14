Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-10 Extender aircraft arrive at Spangdahlem AB from JBMDL [Image 2 of 5]

    KC-10 Extender aircraft arrive at Spangdahlem AB from JBMDL

    SPANGDAHLEM, RP, GERMANY

    05.14.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-10 Extender aircraft assigned to the 305th Air Mobility Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, arrives at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 14, 2022. The 305th AMW generates, mobilizes and deploys C-17 Globemaster III and KC-10 Extender aircraft and are currently supporting operations within the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 04:47
    Photo ID: 7202733
    VIRIN: 220514-F-FW957-1029
    Resolution: 5767x3844
    Size: 12.58 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-10 Extender aircraft arrive at Spangdahlem AB from JBMDL [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KC-10 Extender aircraft arrive at Spangdahlem AB from JBMDL
    KC-10 Extender aircraft arrive at Spangdahlem AB from JBMDL
    KC-10 Extender aircraft arrive at Spangdahlem AB from JBMDL
    KC-10 Extender aircraft arrive at Spangdahlem AB from JBMDL
    KC-10 Extender aircraft arrive at Spangdahlem AB from JBMDL

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    USAF
    305th AMW
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT