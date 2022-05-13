USS Charleston and USS Miguel Keith in Noble Vanguard

220513-O-NR876-507

SEA OF JAPAN (May 14, 2022) An explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician from the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary mobile base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) ascends the pilot’s ladder rigged from the boat deck of the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18 during Exercise Noble Vanguard. Noble Vanguard serves as an enabler to reinforce tactics and techniques of different mission sets that contribute to regional stability. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ensign James French)

