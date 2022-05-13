Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Charleston and EODMU 11 in Noble Vanguard [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Charleston and EODMU 11 in Noble Vanguard

    SEA OF JAPAN

    05.13.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    220513-O-NR876-393
    SEA OF JAPAN (May 13, 2022) Members from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 11 embarked on the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) conduct maintenance on the MK 18 MOD 2 Kingfish during Exercise Noble Vanguard. The Kingfish is an unmanned underwater vehicle with the sonar capabilities to scan the ocean floor for potential mines. Noble Vanguard serves as an enabler to reinforce tactics and techniques of different mission sets that contribute to regional stability. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ensign James French)

    This work, USS Charleston and EODMU 11 in Noble Vanguard [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    EODMU 11
    CTF 76
    MCMRON 7
    USS Charleston (LCS 18)
    Noble Vanguard

