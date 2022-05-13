220513-O-NR876-393

SEA OF JAPAN (May 13, 2022) Members from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 11 embarked on the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) conduct maintenance on the MK 18 MOD 2 Kingfish during Exercise Noble Vanguard. The Kingfish is an unmanned underwater vehicle with the sonar capabilities to scan the ocean floor for potential mines. Noble Vanguard serves as an enabler to reinforce tactics and techniques of different mission sets that contribute to regional stability. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ensign James French)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.18.2022 04:47 Photo ID: 7202729 VIRIN: 220513-O-NR876-393 Resolution: 2408x1606 Size: 941.11 KB Location: SEA OF JAPAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Charleston and EODMU 11 in Noble Vanguard [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.