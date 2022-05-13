USS Charleston and USS Miguel Keith in Noble Vanguard

220513-O-NR876-459

SEA OF JAPAN (May 14, 2022) A 7m rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RIB) launched from the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary mobile base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5) transits towards the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) for an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) personnel transfer during Exercise Noble Vanguard. Noble Vanguard serves as an enabler to reinforce tactics and techniques of different mission sets that contribute to regional stability. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ensign James French)

Location: SEA OF JAPAN