NAF Atsugi Sailors Volunteer in Ayase

220518-N-VI040-1037 AYASE, Japan (May 18, 2022) Master-at-Arms Seaman Ann Gossage, from Leesburg, Fla., works together with local volunteers preparing a field for rice to be planted in during a community relations volunteer event held in Ayase, Japan May 18, 2022. The rice grown in this field will be processed and served by a local non-profit organization actively working to provide food for children in need.

