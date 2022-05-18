220518-N-VI040-1037 AYASE, Japan (May 18, 2022) Master-at-Arms Seaman Ann Gossage, from Leesburg, Fla., works together with local volunteers preparing a field for rice to be planted in during a community relations volunteer event held in Ayase, Japan May 18, 2022. The rice grown in this field will be processed and served by a local non-profit organization actively working to provide food for children in need.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 03:13
|Photo ID:
|7202679
|VIRIN:
|220518-N-VI040-1037
|Resolution:
|2684x3757
|Size:
|5.66 MB
|Location:
|AYASE, KANAGAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|LEESBURG, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAF Atsugi Sailors Volunteer in Ayase [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT