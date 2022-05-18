NAF Atsugi Sailors Volunteer in Ayase

220518-N-VI040-1027 AYASE, Japan (May 18, 2022) Master-at-Arms Seaman Recruit Ronald Bailey IV and Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Trevor Bellagamba work together with local volunteers to prepare a field for rice to be planted in during a community relations volunteer event held in Ayase, Japan May 18, 2022. The rice grown in this field will be processed and served by a local non-profit organization actively working to provide food for children in need.

